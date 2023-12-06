New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) RITES Ltd, a railway PSU, on Wednesday said it has signed an initial pact with Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (MIDC) to develop multi-modal logistics projects in the north-eastern state.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged between officials of RITES Ltd and MIDC Ltd in Gurugram on Wednesday.

As part of the MoU, RITES will be offering its expertise as a project management consultant and shall undertake a comprehensive range of services, including the construction of pavements suitable for the operation of container handling equipment, including reach-stackers and construction of warehouses.

Besides, RITES will be providing consultancy for administrative buildings, fencing, electrification, air conditioning, fire-fighting, water supply and sewerage works, railway siding, roads, drainage, and more.

"The collaboration is set to improve logistics infrastructure within Meghalaya and enhance trade and transport opportunities, fostering economic development and easing access to the region," the company said.

Under Ministry of Railways, RITES is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services.

The company has an experience spanning 49 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East.

