Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal was detained by the police on Friday while marching towards the Chief Minister's residence to protest over pending demands concerning youths, including reorganisation of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and cancellation of the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination.

Beniwal and his supporters were stopped by police outside the Commissionerate. He then sat on a dharna with his supporters but was taken into custody when they attempted to proceed with the march.

He was taken to Sanganer Sadar police station.

Talking to reporters, Beniwal said, "For the last seven days, we have been protesting in Jaipur regarding the demands of the youths. Two RPSC members are in jail, and the Special Operation Group is constantly raiding bogus candidates involved in the Sub-Inspector exam. Despite this, the government is not listening."

He alleged that the names of ministers have surfaced in connection with the recruitment scam, but the government is trying to suppress the issue.

"All recruitments made during the previous Congress government were full of irregularities. We demand a CBI inquiry into all of them," he said.

Beniwal also raised concerns about the state's education system and claimed that the education system in Rajasthan has collapsed.

"Land is being allocated to universities fraudulently and fake degrees are being distributed," he claimed.

Slamming BJP-led state government, Beniwal said, "The Bhajanlal government was formed on these very issues, but it has remained silent for the last one and a half years. When the Congress was in power, today's ministers had vowed to cancel recruitment exams held during Congress rule. Now they are forgetting their promises."

He added that he wanted to remind Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and ministers of those promises. But the police, under government pressure, stopped them. He said that he will not be afraid and protest in even large numbers.

