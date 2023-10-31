Hardoi (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Five people, including a child, were killed when a car rammed into a tree near Khamaria bridge here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night when the five belonging to Balapur Gautiya village were on way to attend a feast, Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bodies were taken out by cutting the vehicle and sent for postmortem.

The SP said the deceased have been identified as Rajaram (50), Hoshiar (55), Mukesh (35), his son Ballu (4) and Manoj (28).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.PTI COR SAB

