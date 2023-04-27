Erode (TN), Apr 27 (PTI) A road in this city has been named after late Congress MLA E Thirumagan Evera.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy on Thursday unveiled the new signboard bearing the name 'Thirumagan E V R Road.'

Also Read | Relief From Irritating Calls! TRAI Introduces New Changes Regarding Spam Calls and SMS From May 1.

Cutchery Street here was renamed after the late Erode East Legislator by the state government based on a resolution passed by the Erode Municipal Corporation.

E V K S Elangovan, father of the late MLA, who recently won the by-poll in the constituency, thanked the state government for the gesture.

Also Read | RBI Looking at Business Models of Banks More Closely, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Thirumagan Evera passed away due to cardiac arrest on January 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)