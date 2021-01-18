Aizawl, Jan 18 (PTI) Mizoram Transport Minister T J Lalnuntluanga launched a campaign for observing 'Road Safety Month' which began in the state on Monday to make people aware of traffic rules and prevention of accidents.

The minister kicked off the campaign at a function held in the state capital.

This year the theme of the campaign is "Fimkhur la, Nun humhim rawh (Be careful and save life)".

Speaking on the occasion, Lalnuntluanga said that the state government is giving priority to the safety of people.

He urged officials to spread awareness about road safety to avoid accidents.

The government, he said, is concerned about the increase in the number of road mishaps caused by reckless driving.

"Every citizen has an equal responsibility to avoid road accidents," he said.

Mentioning that road accidents can be reduced if traffic rules are followed strictly, the minister urged drivers and vehicle operators to obey traffic rules.

"No tolerance week" against violators will not be held this year, instead a "help and guidance desk" will be organised near Vanapa Hall in Aizawl to spread awareness among the people, the minister added.

The inaugural function for observing Road Safety Month was also held in all district transport offices.

At least 37 people were killed and 61 others injured in road accidents in Mizoram last year, police said.

