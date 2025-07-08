New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said it is developing a rating system for consultancy firms engaged in the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR).

The ministry in an office memorandum also invited comments on the proposed concept note.

A DPR is a comprehensive blueprint for a road construction project, outlining all technical, financial and logistics details necessary for its execution.

The ministry, in a separate office memorandum, invited public comments on proposed amendments to the RFP for appointment of consultancy services for the preparation of DPR for national highways and centrally sponsored road works.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently expressed his disappointment over the poor quality of DPRs in road construction.

