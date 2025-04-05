New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four teenagers and detained two minors, who allegedly robbed a grocery shop owner at gunpoint in Sultan Puri area here to fund a vacation to Manali, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vikas (18), Harsh (18), Sourav alias Hagdipo (18), and Himesh (19), all residents of Mangolpuri, along with two minors were apprehended in multiple raids conducted in Mangolpuri and Sultan Puri, he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 5, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The accused had planned the robbery to go on a trip to Manali with their friends, he added.

On Friday, a grocery shop owner filed a complaint stating that seven to eight unidentified boys barged into his shop. They looted cash and documents at gunpoint. They had also threatened him with a knife.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A case was registered at Sultan Puri Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The team tracked the suspects' locations in T-Block, Mangolpuri, and Sultanpuri. Five of the accused, including one minor, were caught in a raid at Mangolpuri, and another minor was apprehended in Sultanpuri, he said.

Two knives used in the crime and part of the looted cash were recovered from them, an officer said. During interrogation, the accused admitted to planning the robbery to arrange funds for the trip.

Police said further investigation is on to trace other suspects, recover remaining stolen property, and identify additional links.

Vikas has previously been involved in a case of attempt to murder, police said in a statement.

The arrests also helped crack another case registered at Kanjhawala Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)