New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Roche Pharma India on Thursday said it has appointed Rajwinder Mehdwan as Country General Manager, effective 1 April 2025.

Mehdwan will join the CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia & Indian Subcontinent) region leadership team, reporting to Francois du Toit, Area Head of CEETRIS, Roche Pharmaceuticals, a company statement said.

Also Read | What Is One Ring Scam? Know How Cybercriminals Use Missed Call To Levy Expensive Charges, Steal Sensitive Information.

She brings over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, having held key leadership positions at Roche, and before that at Johnson & Johnson.

The appointment of Mehdwan "signals our commitment to continue strengthening our partnership with India's healthcare, address its most critical hurdles and drive sustainable growth for Roche. I firmly believe that her extensive global experience of working with diverse health systems, strategic thinking, business acumen and commitment to Roche's values makes her an excellent fit for this role," Francois du Toit said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Mehdwan joined Roche in 2010 as Associate Director, Virology and Specialty Care business for Genentech. She held diverse leadership roles - as Portfolio Operations Leader for BioOncology, Portfolio Strategy Director for Denmark, and General Manager for Roche Pharma Norway.

Roche Pharma India also announced that V Simpson Emmanuel, who has served as General Manager since 2020 will step down due to personal reasons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)