Latest News | Rolls-Royce, Triveni Engineering Ink Pact to Explore Opportunities in Marine Gas Turbine Generators

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd on Thursday said it has signed an initial pact with Rolls-Royce Marine North America Inc to explore opportunities in 4MW marine gas turbine generators.

In a regulatory filing, Triveni Engineering & Industries said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rolls-Royce Marine North America Inc to "explore opportunities to collaborate on programmes for 4 MW marine gas turbine generators (GTG) for customers in India."

"Rolls-Royce has a proven track record of powering some of the world's most advanced naval platforms, including the US Navy's DDG-51 destroyer," said John Shade, EVP for US Business Development and Future Programmes, Rolls-Royce Defence.

Shade further noted that "India is a key strategic growth market for Rolls Royce and we are confident that our industry-leading marine gas turbine generators are an ideal choice to power the Indian Navy's future fleet."

This would include several key areas including design, development and manufacturing of the marine GTGs, as well as comprehensive sales and support activities.

Abhishek Singh, SVP of Business Development and Future Programmes for India and Southeast Asia, Rolls-Royce, said the MoU is significant, given the potential to establish end-to-end support for our marine gas turbine generator in India, from installation and testing to after-market support.

Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd said "such a partnership can not only help us bring advanced technology to power India's naval defence requirements, but also help enhance the capability of indigenous naval defence ecosystem in the country," he said.

Building on five decades of expertise and experience in rotary engineering and engineered solutions, Sawhney said the company's defence business has emerged as a preferred supplier to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard with superior technologies and capabilities.

He said the company is also setting up a new multi-modal Defence facility with large-scale infrastructure for manufacture, integration and testing of various naval marine equipment.

