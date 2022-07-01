New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 43 per cent increase in total sales at 61,407 units in June.

The company had sold a total of 43,048 units in the year-ago period, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 50,265 units as against 35,815 units in June 2021, a growth of 40 per cent.

Exports were up 54 per cent at 11,142 units. The same stood at 7,233 units in the same month last year, it said.

