Chennai, May 27 (PT) The Royapuram Electric Loco Shed here has won the first prize in a "Beauty Contest" for electric locos held in Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), the Southern Railway said.

The CAB Upgradation Competition, hailed as the "Beauty Contest" for electric locomotives of Indian Railways, was conducted by the Railway Board at the 42nd Electric Loco Maintenance Study Group (MSG) meeting in BLW, Varanasi on May 23 and 24. 16 Zonal Railways and three production units participated in the prestigious loco competition, a Southern Railway release said.

"Electric Loco Shed, Royapuram emerged joint winners along with Electric Loco Shed, Lallaguda in South Central Railway. The award was presented by V P Singh, Additional Member (Traction), Railway Board," it said.

The competition for Electric locomotives of Indian Railways aims to encourage and celebrate the excellent maintenance and presentation of its rolling stock, the electric locomotives. The contest typically includes various categories, such as overall appearance, cleanliness, paintwork, and originality. The locomotives are judged based on their unique features or modifications, overall aesthetic appeal, and maintenance standards, the release said.

Winning locomotives are recognised and often showcased in exhibitions and publications.

The major highlights of the Upgraded CAB – Loco No 30333 (WAP-7) of Electric Loco Shed, Royapuram included redesigned Driver Desk for ease of access and better ergonomics, single Lookout Glass for improved visibility, ventilated driver seat for enhanced crew comfort, waterless urinal for crew convenience, Driver Fatigue Monitoring System for added safety and Digital Medical Kit with BP and SPO2 (Oxygen) monitoring for crew health, the release said.

