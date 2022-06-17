Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) Telangana government has spent over Rs 1.52 lakh crore during the past eight years on various irrigation projects, providing water to lakhs of acres.

Keeping the exigencies in mind, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ordered redesigning and re-engineering of various projects which were successfully launched, an official release said on Friday.

The State government has successfully completed Kalwakurthy, Nettampadu, Koil Sagar, Yellampalli, Mid Manair and Devadula projects, and as a result over 16 lakh acres of land were brought under irrigation, the release said.

Dindi and Gattu lift irrigation and Chanaka project works are being expedited on a war-footing basis while modernisation of Nagarjuna Sagar, Nizam Sagar and Shriram Sagar was on, it further said.

The cultivable area of Telangana in 2014-15 was 1.31 crore acres, while in 2020-21 the same has increased to 2.09 crore acres, it said.

The State produced over 21.8 million tonne of paddy in 202-21 as against 6.81 million tonne during 2014-15, thus becoming a rice bowl, it said.

Over 70 per cent of the works pertaining to Palmuru-Rangareddy Project is being executed at an investment outlay of over Rs 35,000 crore. The project would provide water for irrigation of 12.30 lakh acres, the release said.

After coming to power the TRS government, besides waiving dues, abolished water tax and is providing free water for irrigation purpose, it added.

