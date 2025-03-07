Shimla, Mar 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that Rs 146.34 crore would be spent on the underground utility ducts from Chhota Shimla to Willy Park and other areas in Shimla City.

Presiding over a meeting of the Public Works Department here to review its construction, he said the project would go a long way in enhancing the infrastructure in Shimla City to increase the footfall of the tourists.

Also Read | What Is EPFO 3.0? From Key Features, Benefits To Launch Date, Know Everything About New EPFO Version That Will Allow PF Withdrawal From ATMs.

He said this would provide uninterrupted and 24x7 power supply to the residents even during heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions in the city.

Sukhu said the construction of underground utility ducts would also obviate the need for the repeated digging of the road, with all utilities like water pipelines, electrical lines and fibre cables laid in a common underground duct.

Also Read | What Is APAAR ID for Students? From How To Register and Download APAAR ID Card to Its Features and Benefits, Here's All You Need To Know.

The CM instructed the officers to build the ducts on the lines of 'Green Himachal' without causing inconvenience to the people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)