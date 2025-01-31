Latur, Jan 30 (PTI) Latur guardian minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale said on Thursday that an annual plan with an outlay of Rs 490 crore has been approved for the development of the district.

Efforts will be made to secure maximum funding through central and state schemes, he said.

The Latur district annual plan with a budget of Rs 490 crore for 2025-26 was approved at the meeting of the district planning committee, the minister said.

Bhosale said funds will soon be allocated for the district hospital land. He also directed officials to identify transformers frequently breaking down due to increased load and enhance their capacity.

Additionally, implementation agencies have requested an extra Rs 682.68 crore to accelerate development projects, Bhosale added.

