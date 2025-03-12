Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed the Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill-2025 by voice vote amid a walkout staged by the Opposition Congress.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari presented the bill in the House, and it was passed by voice vote.

She said that the passage of this bill would bring continuity to the tax collection system, and along with the revenue increase, taxpayers would also get relief.

The deputy chief minister said the government is fully committed to performing public welfare works in a timely and effective manner.

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the GST Act was implemented in 2017 under the concept of 'One Nation, One Tax', which is the biggest reform in the "tax system" after the Independence.

Kumari, who also holds the finance portfolio, said this system of tax collection has been continuing for years, and Rajasthan is playing an important role in it.

The Assembly also passed the Bikaner Development Authority Bill 2025 and the Bharatpur Development Authority Bill 2025 by voice vote.

However, the main Opposition Congress walked out of the House, saying there was not enough discussion on the bills.

