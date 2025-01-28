Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Councillors of the BJP and Congress were seen pushing and shoving each other at a meeting of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, a day after another such ruckus was witnessed in the House.

Councillors of both parties accused each other of using indecent language and abusing each other.

On Tuesday, the general assembly meeting of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation was going on and Congress councillor Rajesh Gurjar was speaking when some BJP councillors stood up and disrupted the proceedings.

A heated argument broke out and the Congress and BJP councillors came into the well and there was pushing and shoving between the two groups. After this, the mayor adjourned the House indefinitely.

The main agenda for the meeting was related to dissolving the working committees, which is opposed by a section of the BJP who have expressed their view on the matter even to the party organisation.

However, the issue was included to be discussed in the meeting but the disruption in the proceedings did not allow it.

Eighty-one councillors were present at Tuesday's meeting, around half of the total strength of the House. There were 50 BJP councillors and 20 Congress councillors at the meeting.

While Mayor Soumya Gurjar was present, Deputy Mayor Puneet Karnavat, who is the chairman of many committees, was not present in the House.

The main agenda in today's meeting was related to dissolving the working committees. A section of the BJP is constantly opposing this agenda. It has also conveyed its views to the organization. Despite that, this agenda was included in the meeting by doing pressure politics, but it could not be discussed.

On Monday also similar unruly scenes were witnessed in the House where councillors of both parties scuffled with each other over alleged poor sanitation and lack of development in the city.

A Congress councillor had put a "sweets box" filled with garbage on the mayor's table, saying the city's residents "had sent it for her".

