Coimbatore, Apr 18 (PTI) Nearly 600 farmers staged a demonstration here on Monday to protest against the proposed green expressways as 2,800 acres of agricultural land would be affected.

The farmers were agitated on the announcement by the Central and State governments to start the Kurumbampalaya-Sathyamangalam road, which till take a toll of 800 acres belonging to marginal farmers.

Similarly, there is a plan for Coimbatore- Karur six-lane green expressway and Coimbatore East Outer Ring Road, as the road would affect nearly 3,000 acres of agricultural land, said farmers.

Speaking at the demonstration, CPI-M MP P R Natarajan accused the government of bringing anti-farmer schemes and questioned as to why the government wanted only the agricultural land for laying of electricity cables and GAIL pipeline.

A report from the Highways Department revealed the green highway can save only six kms for which the farmers have to let go 2,800 acres of land, he said. Instead, the governments can expand the existing roads and construct flyovers in busy localities to prevent traffic congestion, Natarajan said adding that he had taken the issue to the district administration, minister concerned and also raised it in the Lok Sabha.

Uzhavar Uzhappar Katchi president Chellamuthu, State treasurer of Tamil Nadu Farmers Union Thangaraj, Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Committee chief Isan and Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam general secretary K Ramakrishnan were among those who addressed the gathering.

