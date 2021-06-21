New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Domestic semiconductor firm Saankhya Labs on Monday announced a partnership with US-based Ligado Networks to develop next-generation satellite communication products and technology.

As part of the agreement, the companies will collaborate to evaluate and define the adaptation of advanced mobile broadcast technologies for operation on Ligado's advanced satellite network.

Ligado is gearing up to enable the integration of standards-based satellite connectivity in the growing market for mobile broadcast and multicast services.

"Our heritage in Satcom and extensive experience in standards-based mobile broadcast technology development perfectly align with Ligado's grand vision of delivering state-of-the-art mobile satellite content delivery services," Saankhya Labs CEO Parag Naik said in a statement.

Ligado operates a mobile satellite service (MSS) for government and commercial customers across North America.

The US-based company is enhancing its MSS offerings and developing innovative 5G Mobile Private Network services for enterprise customers across the public safety, manufacturing, agriculture, among others.

"We are working aggressively to advance 5G mobile private networks and believe that ubiquitous satellite and terrestrial connectivity is essential for enterprise users," Ligado Chief Technology Officer Maqbool Aliani said.

Saankhya also offers several satellite communication solutions, including satellite phone, two-way MSS terminals and end-to-end communication platform for Satellite IoT applications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)