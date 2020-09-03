New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) State-owned SAIL on Thursday said its total sales jumped 35 per cent to 14.34 lakh tonnes (LT) of steel in August 2020.

The company's sales stood at 10.60 LT in August 2019, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

SAIL has recorded its best ever August sales performance at 14.34 LT. The sales in August have grown significantly by 35 per cent over 10.60 lakh tonnes achieved in August 2019, it said.

While 12.40 LT steel was sold in the domestic market, 1.94 LT was exported, the statement said.

SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, "Post the COVID-19 pandemic, we had resolved to come back strong. The current sales figures are a testimony to the sustained efforts by SAIL. We were quite positive on the demand picking up as soon as the economy would return to normal."

Despite early setback after opening up, the market has also been echoing positive sentiments and a lot of meticulous planning went into leveraging these sentiments, he said.

"SAIL has been catering to domestic requirement of the nation and has also gainfully utilized opportunities in export market to maintain consistent growth momentum in its sales," Chaudhary added.

SAIL, which falls under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel maker.

