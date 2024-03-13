New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) on Wednesday said it has secured multiple orders worth Rs 1,033 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The seven orders have been bagged from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO), the company said in a statement.

STEL will deliver a comprehensive turnkey service (except the supply of poles and its base plate) in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu.

"Under the framework of the revamped reforms-based and results-linked distribution sector scheme, we are set to provide a comprehensive turnkey service," a company spokesperson said.

The company's commitment extends to developing distribution infrastructure across several key districts, prioritising the reduction of losses and enhancement of operational efficiency, the spokesperson said.

STEL is a steel structural manufacturer and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) infrastructure firm.

