Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Sales of listed manufacturing sector companies rose by 6 per cent during 2024-25 as compared to 3.5 per cent growth in the preceding year, mainly led by automobiles, electrical machinery, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals industries, according to RBI data.

On the other hand, among the major industries, petroleum and iron & steel sectors recorded a contraction in their sales during 2024-25, it said.

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during 2024-25 drawn from abridged financial results of 3,902 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies.

During 2024-25, sales growth of listed private non-financial companies improved to 7.2 per cent from a low of 4.7 per cent during the previous year, it said.

"Despite global headwinds, sales growth of IT companies improved to 7.1 per cent during 2024-25 from 5.5 per cent in the previous year," RBI said.

Non-IT services companies recorded double digit sales growth during 2024-25, led by healthy performance of telecommunication, transport and storage services, and wholesale and retail trade industries.

Also, in line with acceleration in sales, manufacturing companies' expenses on raw material rose by 6.6 per cent during 2024-25; raw material to sales ratio increased to 55.7 per cent in 2024-25 from 54.2 per cent a year ago, pointing to input cost pressure.

Further, staff cost rose by 10 per cent, 4.4 per cent and 12 per cent during 2024-25 for manufacturing, IT and non-IT services companies, respectively; staff cost to sales ratio broadly remained stable for manufacturing companies while it moderated for services companies.

The data showed that with increase in the input costs, operating profit growth of manufacturing companies moderated to 6 per cent during 2024-25 from 12.4 per cent in the previous year.

Within services sector, profit growth moderated to 15.9 per cent in 2024-25 for the non-IT services companies, while it inched up to 6.1 per cent for IT companies.

During 2024-25, operating profit margin moderated by 20 basis points (bps), 80 bps and 30 bps to 14.2 per cent, 21.9 per cent and 22.1 per cent, respectively, for manufacturing, IT and non-IT services companies.

