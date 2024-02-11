Samba/Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) New technology would be deployed to enhance information gathering and beef up security in Samba, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Anand Jain said during a visit to the border district on Saturday.

The use of drones by Pakistan to drop weapons and narcotics has emerged as a major challenge for the security agencies and police has announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh to anyone providing information about drones that lead to the recovery of the material.

Also Read | UP Police Admit Card 2024: UPPRPB to Release Hall Ticket on February 13, Know How to Download at uppbpb.gov.in.

Jain on Saturday chaired a meeting on crime review during his visit to Samba and also inspected the cyber cell and National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) centre, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) lab besides reviewing the functioning of the women's cell.

Speaking to reporters after the review meeting, Jain said “We are reviewing the manpower in the entire district, including border villages and are focusing on identifying new technology.”

Also Read | Aadhaar Card Update Last Date: Final Deadline To Update Aadhaar Ends on March 14, Check Details.

During the meeting, Jain's main emphasis was on the disposal of pending cases, a police spokesperson said.

Officers were given detailed instructions on improving the quality of investigation, the spokesperson said.

Investigating officers were directed to work out backward and forward linkages of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) cases and to increase conviction in these cases, he said.

He said cases registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were also reviewed and necessary directions were issued for their disposal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)