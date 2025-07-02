New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd got listed with a premium of over 34 per cent against the issue price of Rs 82 on Wednesday.

The stock made its market debut at Rs 110.10, a jump of 34.26 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. It further zoomed 35.23 per cent to Rs 110.89.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 110, up 34.14 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 2,966.75 crore.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 02 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Rs 540-crore initial public offer of Sambhv Steel got subscribed 28.46 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday last week.

The price band for the initial public offer (IPO) was Rs 77-82 per share.

The IPO was a mix of fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 440 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 100 crore by promoters.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Sambhv Steel is one of the key manufacturers of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes (hollow section) in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)