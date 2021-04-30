New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said Samir Seksaria will take over as the company's Chief Financial Officer on May 1, 2021.

He succeeds V Ramakrishnan who will be retiring on Friday.

The board of directors, at its meeting held on April 12, 2021, had appointed Samir Seksaria as the CFO.

Prior to being appointed as CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning, and business finance functions. He started his career in TCS in 1999 and spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and M&A spin-offs, amongst others. He moved to Corporate Finance in 2004 and played a critical role in the company's IPO.

"I am pleased to welcome Samir in his new role. During the past two decades, Samir has played an exemplary role in the company's financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring," TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said.

He also thanked Ramakrishnan for his invaluable contributions to the organisation.

"I am truly honored to be offered the role of Chief Financial Officer. I am thankful to the board and the management for giving me this position of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, business units, and associates towards creating value for all our stakeholders as TCS powers ahead in its journey of transformative growth," Seksaria said.

