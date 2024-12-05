New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Korean smartphone maker Samsung has rolled out a new version of its mobile interface, One UI 7 beta, in select countries including India with AI, security and privacy upgrades, the company said on Thursday.

The new version of One UI 7 will be first available for Galaxy S24 series devices and will be made available in upcoming Galaxy S Series devices. The company will also roll out the update across other Galaxy devices gradually.

Also Read | Who Is Amruta Fadnavis? All About Wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As He Takes Oath for 3rd Time.

"The official One UI 7 release will commence with upcoming Galaxy S series devices, featuring additional AI capabilities including enhanced on-device AI functions, starting from the first quarter of 2025. The One UI 7 beta programme will be first available for Galaxy S24 series devices in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US, from December 5," the Samsung statement said.

AI applications are considered to be one of the major use cases for high speed 5G networks as it requires high bandwidth to offer services.

Also Read | APSC CCE Result 2024: Assam Public Service Commission Releases Combined Competitive Exam Results at apsc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here.

The statement said that One UI 7 supports a feature to automatically transcribe recorded calls and offers transcription in 20 languages including Hindi.

The new One UI will provide security and privacy updates that will prevent unauthorised access to the devices with features like block USB connections, check attempts to install malware from unauthorised sources etc.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)