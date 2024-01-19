New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Culture Ministry on Friday announced it will have on display sarees from different states and Union Territories along the Kartavya Path during Republic Day celebration to give people a glimpse of the sartorial diversity of the country.

The country will mark its 75th Republic Day on January 26 with preparations in full swing for it.

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event.

"A highlight of this year's Republic Day parade will be the spectacular display of sarees from different states and union territories of India in the form of 'Anant Sutra'.

"This is the entire country's tribute to the women power of India and the millions of weavers of India," the Culture Ministry posted on X.

Also Read | Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More.

The ministry also posted a representative video of what the display would look like at the venue.

The display has been named 'Anant Sutra'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)