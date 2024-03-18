New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) SATS Food Solutions India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SATS Ltd (SATS), has opened its largest international food solutions facility in Bengaluru.

The new facility will complement its existing large-scale food facilities in Singapore, China, Japan and Thailand.

Also Read | UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 1,544 Assistant Teacher Posts, Know How to Apply From March 22 at sssc.uk.gov.in.

SATS Food Solutions India (SFSI) facility, funded with an investment of SGD 61 million (around Rs 377 crore), is a frozen food manufacturing facility.

In addition to products, the food solutions facility will also offer packaging capabilities as part of the SATS' global network of experience and innovation centres.

Also Read | Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Maharashtra Din, Bihar Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi & More - Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)