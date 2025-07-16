New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) State Bank of India's institutional placement of shares via QIP opened on Wednesday at a floor price of Rs 811.05 apiece.

In May, the board of the country's largest bank SBI had approved raising up to USD 3 billion (about Rs 25,000 crore) funds through public offer or private placement in the current fiscal. Thereafter, the shareholders had cleared the fundraising plans in June.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 in Their Bank Accounts on This Day; Check Eligibility, e-KYC and Beneficiary Status To Avoid Delays.

In a regulatory filing, SBI said its Committee of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday approved the floor price of the issue at Rs 811.05 a share and authorised the opening of the issue on July 16.

SBI aims to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of shares.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The floor price is at a 2.3 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price of SBI shares on BSE. Shares of SBI closed at Rs 831.55, up 1.81 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

Earlier in the day, SBI said its central board has approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore by bond issuances to domestic investors in the current fiscal.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)