Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Gold and silver refinery MMTC-PAMP on Tuesday said it has become the country's first precious metals company to receive approval for its science-based carbon emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

SBTi is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science.

MMTC-PAMP India, a joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, MKS PAMP SA and MMTC, is committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gases (GHGs) emissions 47 per cent by FY29-FY30 from a FY18-FY19 base year, the refinery said in a statement.

"...we have set forth a robust commitment to drive meaningful change in our carbon footprint," MMTC-PAMP India Managing Director and CEO Vikas Singh said.

