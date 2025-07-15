New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has set a growth target of 20-30 per cent for various circles of India Post for the current fiscal, an official release said on Tuesday.

During the annual business meeting of the Department of Posts held in here, the Communications Minister emphasised cultivating a professional, service-oriented culture to enable India Post to compete vigorously in logistics and financial services while upholding its public service mandate.

Also Read | Aadhaar Free Update: Government Requests Parents to Update Children's Aadhaar Biometrics Between Age 5-7, Free of Cost.

"The minister set an ambitious growth target of 20 to 30 per cent for FY 2025–26 across different Circles, tailored to their potential in specific verticals. This goal is part of a broader mission to transform India Post into a sustainable profit centre for the Government of India, without compromising its social responsibility," the statement said.

The heads of India Post circles attended the meeting to deliberate on the roadmap for the department's business transformation and its evolving role as a premium logistics and citizen-centric service provider.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: MSRTC To Run 5,000 Special Buses to Konkan From August 23 to September 7, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces; Group Bookings Start July 22.

Department of Posts, Secretary, Vandita Kaul, during the meeting highlighted the Department's key achievements over the past year.

She emphasised strategic priorities for the future, including innovation, inclusivity, and the continued evolution of India Post into a modern, service-driven organisation, the statement said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)