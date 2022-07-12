New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday empanelled eight entities, including Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP and Ernst & Young LLP, for providing digital forensic services.

The other empanelled entities are -- Cyber Lab Systems & Software, Cyint Technologies, ECS Info Tech, Mazars Business Advisors, Pelorus Technologies and SysTools Software, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor To Build Dedicated EV Plant in South Korea by 2025: Report.

These agencies will be required to provide assistance to Sebi's search team for onsite data acquisition during search and seizure operations.

They have been empanelled for providing digital forensic services to the regulator following the completion of empanelment process. The empanelment will be valid for the period of one year.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6 Users Report Black Spots on Screen.

In April, Sebi had invited applications for empanelment of service providers experienced in the field of digital forensic services.

The applications were invited from eligible service providers experienced in digital forensic services for acquisition, extraction and analysis of digital evidence from mobile, computers, and tablets, among others, on an ongoing basis.

As per the notice, the agency will be required to provide onsite assistance to the search team and onsite data acquisition during search and seizure operations.

In addition, it will have to undertake forensic acquisition or imaging of different types of digital devices, such as laptops, mobile phones, tablets, hard drives, USB drives, CDs/DVDs, servers etc.

The agency will be responsible for the detection, acquisition and analysis of data sourced from cloud networks and carry out such analysis as required by investigating officers using forensic tools.

This came in the backdrop of the Sebi crackdown against entities allegedly involved in a front-running scam using messaging app Telegram.

Recently, the regulator carried out a search and seizure operation at the premises of several entities in multiple locations across the country in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)