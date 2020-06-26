New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Sebi on Friday slapped a total fine of Rs 50 lakh on Surana Corporation and its former managing director Vijayraj Surana for inflating the company's asset position and non-disclosure of price sensitive information.

The regulator levied a penalty of Rs 25 lakh each on Surana Corporation Ltd (SCL) and Surana.

Besides, it levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh on company's statutory auditor Prithviraj Jain.

The regulator had conducted a probe following a complaint received from Chennai Zonal Unit - Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Ministry of Finance in the matter.

The complaint mentioned that a search operation was conducted by DRI at the showroom and factory premises of SCL during October 2014.

Pursuant to the search, smuggled gold held by SCL was seized and various other facts were unearthed which include fabrication of sales/purchase/stock documents for artificially inflating its asset position on paper and using the same as a major security for availing loans from banks.

Sebi, during the course of investigation, found that the company didn't have gold stocks and had merely falsified such stocks in its books of accounts and inflated its asset position with respect to gold stocks to the tune of Rs 294.23 crore.

This overstatement or false statements by SCL lead to the violation of Prohibition of fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practice Regulations (PFUTP), Sebi said in an order.

Further, the company did not disclose the price sensitive information pertaining to raid on its premises to the stock exchanges.

By doing so, the company failed to comply with the requirements of Equity Listing Agreement and LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) norms, Sebi said.

Surana was the managing director of SCL when the raid was conducted, and was directly in charge of the day to day affairs of SCL.

Therefore, he cannot escape his liability for failure to disclose the fact about raid and seizure to the exchanges, the order said.

SCL also failed to provide bank statements as well as ledgers of all bank accounts for 2012-15 containing details of debit/credit of amount paid/received from its counterparties despite being asked by the regulator.

The transactions of purchase and sales amounting to Rs 647 crore and Rs 643 crore, respectively, entered into between SCL and its counterparties were overstated in the books of accounts of SCL, Sebi noted.

These falsified figures were reported in the annual financial results submitted to exchanges during 2013-15, when Surana was the MD of SCL, and he misled the shareholders of SBL by making false declaration that all board members and senior management personnel of the company had complied with the company's code of conduct, the regulator said.

False statements inflating SCL's assets, non-disclosure of price sensitive information, sham transactions with related entities, contradictory statements of Surana, non-publication of auditor's report along with financial reports within stipulated time "makes it clear that the mode of functioning of the company is detrimental to the interests of the investors," Sebi noted.

On Jain, Sebi said he had certified in the corporate governance report that the company had complied with all the requirements prescribed under the Equity Listing Agreement in spite of various non-compliances, especially overlooking the faulty composition of audit committee.

The non-reporting of the faulty composition of the audit committee is a misconduct on the part of Jain, showing lack of desired level of competence, the regulator said.

