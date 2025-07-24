New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said it has launched a joint investor awareness campaign "SEBI vs SCAM" in collaboration with MII and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to tackle financial frauds and protect investors in the securities market.

This unified initiative aims to bolster investor protection and combat financial fraud and scams within the securities market.

"The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in collaboration with Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs); NSE, BSE, CDSL, NSDL, MCX, MSEI and NCDEX and AMFI have launched a joint media campaign titled 'SEBI vs SCAM'," the regulator said in a release.

The campaign aims to educate investors on a range of fraudulent practices prevalent in the market.

These include fake trading apps, unregistered investment advice from social media and finfluencers, deepfakes, intermediary impersonation, paid trading courses promising guaranteed returns, and illegal "dabba" and "opinion" trading, it added.

According to Sebi, rhe initiative will focus on sensitising investors to identify red flags, use verification protocols, and follow good digital practices.

It will also promote trusted grievance redressal mechanisms to empower investors to make informed decisions.

The regulator also encouraged investors to "follow the campaign on Sebi's X handle, @SEBI_India, and the social media handles of the MIIs and AMFI, using the hashtag #SEBlvsSCAM." PTI HG

