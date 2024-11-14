New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi has set up a pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) here to boost investor awareness and educate the public on financial markets and investments.

The pavilion, which has been part of the event for the past seven years, aims to extend its investor education efforts, including over 43,800 awareness programmes in the 2023-24 fiscal year, alongside digital initiatives that distribute educational content on market operations and investment best practices.

During the 14-day event, Sebi, market infrastructure institutions and industry associations will organise activities such as talk shows by market experts, skits and puppet shows to spread investor awareness and education, and caution the public at large against dealing with unregistered entities and unauthorised schemes, the regulator said.

Sebi, along with exchanges BSE, NSE, MCX, NCDEX and market intermediaries -- CDSL, NSDL and AMFI -- has set up a pavilion "Bharat Kaa Share Bazaar" in the 43rd India International Trade Fair, it said in a statement.

To strengthen investor protection, the regulator has introduced the SCORES 2.0 grievance redressal system and SMART ODR for (online dispute resolution system).

Highlighting advancements in the Indian securities market, Sebi noted India's early adoption of the T+1 settlement cycle and other technology-driven services like e-KYC, ASBA for IPO applications and single window platforms for mutual funds.

Through its participation in IITF 2024, Sebi aims to foster a well-informed investor base, promoting safe and responsible investing practices across India.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) organises its flagship 14-day India International Trade Fair (IITF) annually in November. This year, the theme of the fair is 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

Over 3,500 exhibitors from India and overseas are expected to participate in the 43rd edition of IITF which will culminate on November 27.

