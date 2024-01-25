Srinagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Security forces detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The IED was found on the roadside at Badibagh Pahu in the Rajpora area, they said.

The officials said a bomb disposal squad was called to the spot and it destroyed the IED without causing any kind of loss.

