Amaravati, Mar 27 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast severe heat wave conditions in 47 mandals across the state on Thursday.

"Severe heat waves are likely to impact 13 mandals in Srikakulam district, 14 in Vizianagaram district, 11 in Parvathipuram Manyam district, four in Kakinada district, two mandals each in East Godavari, Anakapalle and NTR districts," said APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh in a release.

Kurmanadh further stated that on Wednesday, maximum temperatures were recorded at 40.8 degrees Celsius in Siddavatam in YSR district, 40.7 degrees Celsius in Kammarachedu in Kurnool district, 40.1 degrees Celsius in Nindra in Chittoor district, and 40 degrees Celsius in Manganellore in Tirupati district.

With untimely summer rains and thunderstorms expected, Kurmanadh urged people to remain cautious and avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms.

