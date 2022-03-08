Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 8 (PTI) Over 200 women from various walks of life on Tuesday took part in a two-wheeler rally, organised by KIMSHEALTH in association with Lulu Mall on the International Women's Day highlighting the theme of Organ Donation.

Noted playback singer Akhila Anand flagged off the 'She Ride' rally, which started from the parking lot of the Lulu Mall.

Addressing the participants, the singer said it's a proud moment for her to be part of the event that aims to create awareness about organ donation.

"Today, women make a mark in any field they enter. I'm sure that they will script a success by joining the initiative to create proper awareness about organ donation among the men around them," Akhila said.

Dr Noble Gracious, Executive Director, Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (KSOTTO), said women quite often come forward to donate organs of their deceased kin despite the bereavement.

Dr Prameela Joji, Consultant, Paediatric Emergency and Critical Care, and Medical Superintendent, KIMSHEALTH, said the theme of International Women's Day 2022, 'Break the Bias', underscored that the efforts to end gender disparity should start from the family.

Actress Vineetha Amal and RJ Shilpa also spoke during the occasion.

