New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on Friday reported a 77.42 per cent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 152.16 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The state-owned company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 85.76 crore for the corresponding quarter in 2020-21, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its total consolidated income rose to Rs 1,364.62 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 900.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,223.76 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 838.57 crore a year ago.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 865.22 crore, which was higher from Rs 696. 09 crore recorded in FY21.

As the country's premier shipping line SCI owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas of the shipping business, servicing both national and international trades.

