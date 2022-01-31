New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Disinvestment-bound Shipping Corporation of India on Monday reported a 136.78 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 311.54 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 131.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Shipping Corporation of India said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 1,456.23 crore, from Rs 872.82 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Consolidated expenses also increased to Rs 1,141.87 crore, from Rs 765.42 crore a year ago.

