Bengaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said he has written to Visvesvaraya Technological University, requesting the introduction of an undergraduate course in "urban town planning" at the Government Sri Krishnarajendra Silver Jubilee Technological Institute, in view of the state's growing need for sustainable urban development.

The minister, who also oversees Bengaluru development, said the course would help build a new generation of professionals who could play a vital role in planning, shaping, and building the cities of tomorrow.

"In view of Karnataka's growing need for sustainable urban development, I have written to the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor of VTU, requesting the introduction of an undergraduate course in urban town planning at the Government Sri Krishnarajendra Silver Jubilee Technological Institute, Bengaluru," Shivakumar said in a post on 'X'.

He said the move would help build a new generation of professionals who will play a crucial role in shaping the future of cities and also elevate Karnataka as a global incubator for urban planners.

"The future of our urban spaces depends on how well we integrate planning, policy, and people. This is our moment to lay that foundation and shape a more sustainable and inclusive tomorrow," he added.

