Barabanki (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) A garments trader was arrested here on Monday after a video of him purportedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath surfaced on social media, police said.

According to police, the accused Farhan runs a ready-made clothing shop in the Hanuman Mandir complex of the Safdarganj town here.

Also Read | Who Is Anjali Vishwakarma? All About Woman IPS Who Got Into Heated Argument With BJP MLC Arun Pathak During Operation Sindoor Cup Match at Kanpur's Green Park Cricket Stadium (Watchy Video).

In the video, he is purportedly seen sitting on his motorcycle and making derogatory comments about the chief minister.

Sub-inspector Santosh Dixit said after the video surfaced on social media, police verified its authenticity, registered a case and arrested the accused.

Also Read | Indian Railways Fare Hike: Will Mumbai Local Train Ticket Prices Increase From July 01? Check New Ticket Slabs, Tatkal Reservation Changes and Other Key Details.

"He has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony)," Dixit said.

The officer said charges have also been invoked under provisions of the Information Technology Act. Farhan was later produced in a court here which sent him to judicial custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)