Sydney [Australia], January 4 (ANI): An unbeaten 57-run partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook for the fourth wicket helped England cross the 100-run mark in their first innings at the end of the first session on Day 1 of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

At lunch on Day 1, England were placed at 114/3 after 24 overs, with Joe Root and Harry Brook unbeaten at the crease. Brook was batting on 23 not out off 31 deliveries, laced with two boundaries, while Root was steady on 31 not out from 37 balls, including four fours.

England won the toss and elected to bat first on a green-top surface that offered early assistance to the fast bowlers. Ahead of the contest, Australia received significant attention as veteran opener Usman Khawaja announced that the Sydney Test would be his final international appearance, confirming his retirement from international cricket during a press conference before the match.

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started cautiously as the duo scored 27/0 in 6 overs. Left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc provided the first breakthrough in the seventh over. The veteran seamer removed Ben Duckett for 27 off 24 balls, including five fours. This was the eighth time Starc has removed the left-handed batter in Test cricket.

After the first 10 overs, England reached 43/1. During the 12th over, speedster Michael Neser dismissed opener Zak Crawley for 16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours. Crawley was adjudged LBW. This was the third time Neser removed the England opener in the ongoing Ashes series.

In the very next over, veteran pacer Scott Boland dismissed Jacob Bethell for 10 runs off 23 balls, including two fours, as England slumped to 57/3. However, Joe Root and Harry Brook steadied the ship for the Three Lions and ensured no wickets fell as they stitched a calm and composed unbeaten 50-run partnership, taking their side to 114/3 at Lunch on Day 1.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue. (ANI)

