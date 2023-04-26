New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Retail chain Shoppers Stop Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 15 crore for January-March period a year ago, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 923.90 crore during the period under review as against Rs 713.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 928.78 crore.

In 2022-23, revenue from operations was Rs 4,022.13 crore. The company operates 98 department stores, 7 premium Home Stores, 142 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty and 23 Airport doors.

Shoppers Stop stock on Wednesday settled at Rs 617.70 on BSE, down 0.64 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH

