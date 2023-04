Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Surat-based Shree Radhe Dairy is eyeing Rs 1,000 crore revenue by 2025-26, on the back of capacity expansion with an investment of Rs 70 crore, according to a top company official.

"We have reached a turnover of Rs 100 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and are expecting to touch the Rs 1,000 crore mark by 2026. For this, we are expanding our ghee production capacity from the current 50,000 litre per day to 1 lakh litre per day. We have earmarked Rs 70 crore for this expansion," Shree Radhe Dairy founder and chairman Bhupat Sukhadiya told PTI on Monday.

The company, which produces ghee, milk and butter milk under Vastu Dairy brand, is mainly focusing on ghee, 80 per cent cow and 20 per cent buffalo, he said, adding that the product is available in 25 states.

"Our main focus is on production of ghee. For this, we procure milk from farmers from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan," he said.

Currently, Vastu Dairy is available through mom-and-pop-stores with a market share of 0.3 per cent, he said, adding that the company distributes its products through wholesalers and mom-and-pop-stores.

"Our Vastu ghee is available in small retail stores and we enjoy 0.3 per cent market share. We are targeting to increase our market share to 1 per cent by 2026. To achieve this, we are in talks with modern retail chains for distribution," he added.

