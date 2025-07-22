Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) Shriram Life Insurance partnered with ESAF Small Finance Bank to expand the reach of its life insurance products to underserved communities across India, a top official said.

Under the tie-up, ESAF Small Finance Bank will act as a corporate agent, distributing Shriram Life's insurance offerings through its extensive branch network.

The partnership aims to reach first-time insurance buyers, low-income families, and rural households, Shriram Life Insurance said in a press release on Tuesday.

As of June 30, 2025, ESAF operates 788 branches and 1,095 customer service centres across 24 states and two union territories, serving over 5.6 million customers.

Shriram Life Insurance MD and CEO Casparus J H Kromhout said, "Our mission has always been to serve the underserved by making insurance simple, affordable, and accessible. We believe protection shouldn't be a privilege, but a basic financial right for every Indian household, regardless of where they live or what they earn. That's what makes this partnership so meaningful."

"With ESAF's strong local presence and our shared commitment, we can move closer to the goal of ‘Insurance for All'," he added.

ESAF Small Finance Bank MD and CEO K Paul Thomas said, "This partnership strengthens our mission of serving the underserved by providing essential insurance solutions that promote financial security and resilience. Together, we are committed to building a more inclusive and empowered future for our communities".

