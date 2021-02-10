Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), along with the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE), has launched a campaign to give a fillip to the government's Stand Up India (SUI) scheme.

The mega campaign - Swavalamban Sashakt – is a 20 webinar series aimed at creating awareness about the SUI scheme, a release said.

The scheme is a flagship programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to at least one scheduled caste (SC) or scheduled tribe (ST) borrower.

The scheme has now been extended up to FY2025.

