Gangtok, Oct 29 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 31,948 on Friday, with nine new positive cases reported in the past 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus toll stood at 395 with no reports of any more fatalities.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim registered all the infections.

Sikkim now has 176 active cases, while 31,052 people have recovered from the disease, and 325 patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has conducted a total of 2,60,575 sample tests so far.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity and recovery rates are 2.6 per cent and 98.2 per cent, respectively.

