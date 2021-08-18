New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Government of Singapore and Monetary Authority of Singapore on Wednesday purchased shares worth over Rs 782 crore in AAVAS Financiers Ltd, through open market transactions.

In a separate deal, 49.54 lakh shares, worth over Rs 1,215 crore, of the firm were offloaded by its promoter Lake District Holdings Ltd. This represents 6.31 per cent stake of the firm.

In two separate deals, Government of Singapore and Monetary Authority of Singapore bought shares for Rs 643.99 crore and Rs 138.69 crore, respectively.

The scrips were bought at an average price of Rs 2,449.92 apiece, bulk deal data on BSE showed.

Besides, Lake District Holdings sold shares at an average price of Rs 2,452.87, valuing the deal at Rs 1,215.3 crore.

According to shareholding data for June 2021 quarter, Lake District Holdings held 29.47 per cent stake in the firm.

Shares of AAVAS Financiers ended at Rs 2,477.15 on Wednesday, down 6.69 per cent over the previous close, on BSE.

