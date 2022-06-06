Puducherry, June 6 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said the territorial government has banned single-use plastic materials as they "are a burden on Mother Earth and a threat to the environment."

Speaking to reporters after flagging off a ocean-sailing expedition by NCC cadets in neighbouring Thengaithittu village, she said the cadets, including girls, has taken up the expedition from Puducherry to Karaikal covering a distance of 300 km. She said the cadets would generate awareness among the people on various issues.

The cadets would sail through Cuddalore and Poompuhar before returning to Puducherry by the same route.

