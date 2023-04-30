Visakhapatnam, Apr 30 (PTI) Six people, including a doctor were arrested for running a kidney transplantation racket in the city, which came to light after a victim lodged a complaint, alleging that he was paid just Rs 2.5 lakh than the promised amount of Rs 8.5 lakh for selling his kidney, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested B Elena, Madaka Kamaraju, Marra Srinu, Kondamma, Sekhar and doctor Parameswara Rao while special teams have been deputed to nab the other accused.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Birthday Special: From Wonder Woman to Gisele Yashar, 5 Best Roles of the Actress That Have Turned into a Major Star.

"Vinay Kumar, a driver by profession, lodged a complaint with Pendurthy police station on April 26 with allegations about his kidney transplantation in Tirumala Hospital at Pendurthy," said the city police in a press note.

Police registered a case under IPC Sections 307, 326, 420, 120 (B) read with 34 and Sections 18 and 19 of Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1995.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in May 2023: Banks To Remain Shut for 11 Days During the Month, Check List of Bank Holiday Dates Here.

Police are yet to identify the team of doctors who executed the transplantation, even as special teams have been deputed to nab the absconding people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)